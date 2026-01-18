MLK Day Events

Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)
By Ann Kelly

A huge shout out to all those band parents, school chaperones and volunteers that are braving the cold this morning at one of the nation’s biggest parades in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Monday in downtown St Pete. It kicks off at 11 am travels east to west on 1st Avenue South. You can also indulge at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival as part of the St. Pete parade festivities.

Dove Daily Update

In Tampa the MLK Day Parade begins at noon, starting at Cuscaden Park (15th St & 21st Ave). The Edward Waters University band is this years featured band. Also in Tampa a the Straz Center Commemoration at 7:30 pm, the event will featuring gospel, Dr. King’s writings, and youth voices.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388