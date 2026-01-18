MLK Day Events

A huge shout out to all those band parents, school chaperones and volunteers that are braving the cold this morning at one of the nation’s biggest parades in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Monday in downtown St Pete. It kicks off at 11 am travels east to west on 1st Avenue South. You can also indulge at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival as part of the St. Pete parade festivities.

Dove Daily Update

In Tampa the MLK Day Parade begins at noon, starting at Cuscaden Park (15th St & 21st Ave). The Edward Waters University band is this years featured band. Also in Tampa a the Straz Center Commemoration at 7:30 pm, the event will featuring gospel, Dr. King’s writings, and youth voices.

The Dove Daily Update

