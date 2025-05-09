Miley Cyrus releases emotional track, 'More to Lose'

Miley Cyrus is out with an emotional new song "More to Lose," off her upcoming album Something Beautiful.
"On a song like 'More to Lose' I try to keep a singular take," Miley explains on Instagram. "Add my harmonies or ad libs at the end, but it's really a song that's more of a story and I never want that to be interrupted or overthought or chasing perfection."
She also released an accompanying music video for the track, shot in black-and-white and featuring a glamorous Miley singing the heartbreaking lyrics.
Something Beautiful, described as a conceptual visual album, comes out May 30. The album has a companion musical film of the same name, which will premiere June 6 at the Tribeca Festival.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.