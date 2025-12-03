Miley Cyrus confirms engagement: 'I was so, so surprised'

That "Something Beautiful" on Miley Cyrus' finger is indeed an engagement ring.

In an interview with ABC's Chris Connelly on Good Morning America that aired Wednesday, Miley, 33, confirmed that she and her boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando, 27, are getting married. Maxx popped the question during the couple's recent trip to Asia.

Asked if Maxx got down on one knee, Miley said yes, adding, "And I'm not easy to surprise. I love to control every situation. And I had completely surrendered, and I'm telling you, I was so, so surprised."

Miley shared her news while being interviewed for Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron's new film, for which she co-wrote and recorded the song "Dream As One." Asked if she and Maxx "dream as one," Miley said yes, adding, "Me and Maxx have been together for four years and it's obvious the amount of growth I've had in those four years."

"You wanna dream the biggest you can and you wanna have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it," she said.

Maxx, who is in the band Liily, has been linked to Miley since 2021, according to People. That year, they were photographed holding hands while they sat front row at the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood.

In an interview with The Cut in September, Miley shared how much Maxx means to her.

"I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," she said. "I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself."

The couple's engagement comes six years after Miley and her first husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, filed for divorce.

