Michael Bolton coffee table photo book coming in June

Initially announced back in November, a coffee table book documenting Michael Bolton's life in photos is now set for release in June.

The book, Bolton, features photographs by Timothy White, who's been shooting Michael since 1987, when his name was still Michael Bolotin. The two immediately hit it off, leading to a decadeslong creative relationship.

Both men have written introductions for the book, which features both famous and never-before-seen images of the singer throughout the years. Michael also provides personal commentary and context.

Also included are quotes from Michael's celebrity pals. For example, here's what Dolly Parton said about him: "Michael Bolton stole my heart the first time I saw him and heard him sing. He still has that same effect on me." And Rihanna said, "This man will forever be a legend in my eyes."

A deluxe edition of the book, limited to 500 copies, includes an autographed photo and other bonus material. That ships May 20, and you can order it now. The regular edition will be available online and in stores June 10.

