Melanie Pfirrman didn't want 'Take Me Back' to be a 'mean breakup song'

Melanie Pfirrman's song "Take Me Back" has become her breakout hit, and she's about go to on tour — but not her own tour. Melanie also works as a backup dancer and singer, and she'll be doing that as part of pop superstar Doja Cat's upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand in November.

"It's a little crazy to kind of figure out how to do both and how to make it work, but it's going well so far," she says. And how does Doja feel about competing on the charts with her backup singer?

"Oh my God, I haven't told her any of that yet," Melanie laughs. "I've been keeping it ... professional, just keeping it about her. ... But at some point I'm gonna start playing my song around her and see what she thinks."

"Take Me Back" was inspired by Melanie's first love, and she thinks the song is resonating because it's so relatable.

"I think most people have an experience like that," she tells ABC Audio. "I didn't want it to be a mean breakup song because ... it was a very pivotal moment in my life, and it taught me so much about myself and what I want in a relationship."

"I think maybe that's why people are connecting with it, because it's a way to look back on the past with a smiling face rather than sad feelings."

Plus, Melanie and that ex are still on good terms.

"I had to ask his permission to put his face on the cover. It's a photo of us when we were 15 and 17. And he was really, really supportive. He has a wife and a family, and it was kind of a nice way to connect with him." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

