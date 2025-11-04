Meet A Manatee

You may not think of visiting an area near a power plant to see wildlife but the TECO Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach, Florida is a protected marine sanctuary that allows people to see manatees in the wild and up close. The Tampa Electric Company’s plant takes water from Tampa Bay, uses it to cool through the system, then releases it into the bay where the manatees like to gather during Florida’s cooler winter months. There’s also a butterfly garden, observation tower and walking trails. Keep in mind it is open seasonally from November to April.

There’s really nothing like it, and the Manatee Viewing Center proves it time and time again. The rest of the nation knows as well, since they were selected as one of the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for best free attractions.

manatee viewing center

Now the season is underway, and I’ve been known to hop on the highway and head down to Apollo Beach for a few quiet hours of watching the manatees, pods of stingrays and even sharks off the board walk. It’s a great place for a little exercise, too with the wonderful nature trails.

Manatee Viewing Center trail boardwalk (Ann Kelly)

The Manatee Viewing Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (trails close at 4 p.m.) from November 1 through April 15. It’s closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and early on Christmas Eve, so plan accordingly. For more info, call 813-228-4289.

