Meet A Manatee

There’s really nothing like it, and the Manatee Viewing Center proves it time and time again. The rest of the nation knows as well, since they were selected as one of the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for best free attractions.
Now the season is underway, and I’ve been known to hop on the highway and head down to Apollo Beach for a few quiet hours of watching the manatees, pods of stingrays and even sharks off the board walk. It’s a great place for a little exercise, too with the wonderful nature trails.
The Manatee Viewing Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (trails close at 4 p.m.) from November 1 through April 15. It’s closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and early on Christmas Eve, so plan accordingly. For more info, call 813-228-4289.
