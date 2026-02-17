Mardi Gras In Dunedin

When it comes to throwing a great party, Dunedin has it down pat.

The city throws the annual Mardi Gras party tonight, and it’s the perfect way to wrap up the day, kicking off at 5 pm but you’ll find plenty to party about all day long.

Dove Daily Update Where to find those road closures (City of Dunedin)

What you will have to watch for are the road closure and parking will be tight. if you have a friend that lives close enough to walk downtown, you’re lucky!

That parade will begin at TB Ballparks and travel down Douglas to Skinner, where the party will rage! Have fun, and please be safe.

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group