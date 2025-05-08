Make Your Donation To Stamp Out Hunger

Feed The Bay Ann Kelly with volunteers from Metropolitan Ministries
By Ann Kelly

I’ve had the honor to work with Metropolitan Ministries many times on drives to make a difference, and this time it’s critical to join in. They’re concerned about their shelves being empty this summer, and wondering how they’ll make it to the holidays. But here’s where we come in.

Metropolitan Ministries

This Saturday we need to leave a donation by the mailbox as Metropolitan Ministries continues their partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the 33rd annual Stamp Out Hunger, nation’s largest one-day food drive. That donation from Stamp Out Hunger will stay in Tampa Bay to feed families that would otherwise go hungry.

You may already have the bag from your mail carrier to fill, or just put out your own. But don’t forget! For more on the amazing work of Metropolitan Ministries, click here. And thank you.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!