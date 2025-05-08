Make Your Donation To Stamp Out Hunger

I’ve had the honor to work with Metropolitan Ministries many times on drives to make a difference, and this time it’s critical to join in. They’re concerned about their shelves being empty this summer, and wondering how they’ll make it to the holidays. But here’s where we come in.

Metropolitan Ministries

This Saturday we need to leave a donation by the mailbox as Metropolitan Ministries continues their partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the 33rd annual Stamp Out Hunger, nation’s largest one-day food drive. That donation from Stamp Out Hunger will stay in Tampa Bay to feed families that would otherwise go hungry.

You may already have the bag from your mail carrier to fill, or just put out your own. But don’t forget! For more on the amazing work of Metropolitan Ministries, click here. And thank you.

The Dove Daily Update

