Make The Florida Aquarium #1!

Let’s make sure the rest of the world knows how great our Florida Aquarium is!

Once again, the Florida Aquarium is in the running for national recognition as one of the top aquariums in the country, following its nomination in USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards. With the community’s support, the Aquarium has the chance to once again secure a spot in the prestigious Top 10—shining a spotlight on both the Aquarium and the entire Tampa Bay region.

Dove Daily Update My favorite view at the Florida Aquarium in front of the big tank! (Ann Kelly WDUV)

Voting is now open and runs through Monday, May 11 at 11:59 a.m. EDT. You can vote once a day to help The Florida Aquarium climb the national rankings. To vote, visit it takes one click here.

The Dove Daily Update

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