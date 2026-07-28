A Look-A-Like Literary Win

Live in Florida long enough and you’re been to Key West a couple of times, maybe for the Ernest Hemingway look-a-like contest at Sloppy Joes. This year, Tampa boasts a winner!

Sloppy Joe's: The annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest was held at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida. (Sylvain Grandadam/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The title goes to Chris Dutton of Tampa, and what makes his win historic is it’s the first time in 45 years that a “young Hemingway” (that means no white beard or head of white hair) has won.

Dutton has been a fan of Hemingway’s work ever since he read “The Old Man and the Sea”. He even proposed to his wife Mallory, and Mallory Square. I think that make Chris What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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