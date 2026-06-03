Locally Sustainable

Thank the St Pete Health Initiative for providing all the tools create your own urban garden. But where do you start if it’s something you’ve never done before? Easy, join them Thursday, June 11th from 6–7:30 pm at 7891 26th Ave. N. It’s the time to come together as a community members learn from local groups on how to get involved.

Those ideas you’ve been searching for to help guide your future urban agriculture projects to provide access to healthy, affordable food is vital for a sustainable community will there.

Healthy St Pete says it’s that strong local food system that improves health, promotes equity, and strengthens our economy. The Office of Sustainability & Resilience works with the Healthy St. Pete Initiative team and urban agriculture stakeholders to collaborate on community-wide access to food & nutrition. Check for upcoming dates and get involved and fill your fridge and pantry!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2026 Cox Media Group