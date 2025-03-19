Let's Talk Traffic

Traffic was backed up for miles after an SUV crashed and flipped off the Howard Frankland Bridge and into Tampa Bay.

When is that bridge going to open? Good news, now that the Florida Department of Transportation says the new span of the Howard Frankland Bridge will to open Tuesday morning with four toll-free lanes heading south, then two tolled express southbound lanes which will open later. Watch for crews will changing traffic the patterns Monday night to direct southbound traffic to the new bridge the following morning. Enjoy.

valspar

Get teed off...in a good way. The Valspar Championship is back on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort through Sunday. Expect very heavy traffic around Alt 19, 19, the whole area!

Downtown Tampa Riverwalk

If you prefer a stroll instead of backups, here’s one way to show the rest of the country what a great riverwalk we have. The Tampa Riverwalk is in the running for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards, and it needs your votes to take the top spot. Voting is open now through Monday, April 8th and you can vote once per day online.

The Dove Daily Update





©2025 Cox Media Group