Let’s Hear It For Bayshore Little League!

What a great accomplishment for the Bayshore Little League, as they win the Florida state baseball championship and are state champions. The teams has moved on to the Southeast Region Tournament this weekend in Tennessee!

We’re proud of what they’ve done, but could still use your support by donating through Bayshore Little League via any of the four ways.

Dove Daily Update The Bayshore All Stars always need your support

If you’d like your donation to support a specific team, please include the team name in your payment memo. Donations without a team designation will be shared equally among all Regional teams.

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group