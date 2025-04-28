Let’s Go Lightning!

Game Four and the Tampa Bay Lightning are down 2-1 against state rivals The Florida Panthers, and the Panthers have this interesting record of going 5-0 after taking a 2-0 lead in a playoff series. Which they did in the first two games.

Tonight’s game is over in Sunrise, but the Bolts will be back in the much friendlier confines of Amalie Arena on Wednesday. But tonight after the day is done, head down to Midtown Tampa, with a lawn chair or blanket and join in the good vibes of a watch party. The puck drops at 7:30 am

