Let’s Go Bolts!

Like photo says - bring Stanley home! The first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are about to begin on Sunday for our Tampa Bay Lightning, and here’s what you need to know.

The Lightning will open the postseason on home ice against Montreal at Benchmark International Arena with Game 1 beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 and Game 2 taking place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. The series will then shift to Montreal with Game 3 slated for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24 and Game 4 set for Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m. Please see below for the full schedule. Fans can purchase Bolts playoff tickets exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com .

Playoff Pep Rally for the Tampa Bay Lightning at Sparkman Wharf is today from 6 – 8 pm featuring alumni, music, and activities.

Dove Daily Update Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Schedule

Here’s the complete playoff schedule:

Game 1 – Canadiens at Lightning on Sunday, April 19 (Benchmark International Arena) 5:45 p.m.

Game 2 – Canadiens at Lightning on Tuesday, April 21 (Benchmark International Arena) 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Lightning at Canadiens on Friday, April 24 (Bell Centre) 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Lightning at Canadiens on Sunday, April 26 (Bell Centre) 7 p.m.

*Game 5 – Canadiens at Lightning on Wednesday, April 29 (Benchmark International Arena) Time TBD

*Game 6 – Lightning at Canadiens on Friday, May 1 (Bell Centre) Time TBD

*Game 7 – Canadiens at Lightning on Sunday, May 3 (Benchmark International Arena) Time TBD

Official Lightning Watch Parties When the Lightning hit the road this postseason, Bolts Nation will be able to come together and Be The Thunder with the return of official Lightning Watch Parties. Fans can enjoy live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials and more. Follow Tampa Bay Lightning social media channels and subscribe to Lightning Insider to stay up to date with watch party locations throughout the playoffs.

Lightning Plaza Parties - Fans without tickets to playoff home games can still participate in the Lightning Plaza Parties outside of Benchmark International Arena on Ford Thunder Alley. For $5, fans can enjoy the game, live music, giveaways and more. The plaza will open for ticketed guests two hours before puck drop. Fans with tickets to the Thunder Alley viewing party and the arena can access the plaza via the west sidewalk in between the JW Marriott and the Pam Iorio Garage, the west sidewalk at the intersection of Morgan/Channelside or the entryway to the plaza at the NW corner of Benchmark International Arena. Follow Tampa Bay Lightning on social media and subscribe to Lightning Insider to stay up to date for when tickets go on sale.

The Dove Daily Update

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