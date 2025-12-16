Leona Lewis' 'A Starry Night' Las Vegas residency has 'been a long time coming'

Leona Lewis is midway through her Las Vegas holiday residency, A Starry Night, at the Voltaire Club at the Venetian Resort. And this isn't just your first opportunity to see the U.K. singer perform in Vegas — it's your first opportunity to see Leona perform in America.

Despite being a global pop star since 2008, Leona has never done a series of full-length concerts on U.S. soil.

"It's been such a long time coming," she tells ABC Audio. "The goal was always to ... do live shows, but it just never fully materialized. So honestly, I feel like this is a second chance to actually do that, because I've always felt a lot of love here with American audiences."

Because she's never toured here before, A Starry Night includes more than just Christmas songs. Leona sings her own material — including her holiday hit "One More Sleep" — plus covers by artists like Frank Sinatra and Whitney Houston.

Of course, Leona performs her #1 hit "Bleeding Love," which has taken on a new meaning for her since she and her husband welcomed their 3-year-old daughter.

"I used to sing this song about romantic love ... but now I sing it from the point of view of a mother," she says. "The song's always been about the deepest kind of love you can feel, and that is the deepest love that I feel now."

Each night Leona dedicates "Bleeding Love" to her daughter, who's occasionally in the audience.

"She's been to about five shows now. She usually comes on Sundays," Leona says. "And then afterwards, I go home and I put her to bed."

"And she's still in the car, she's awake, [saying] 'I saw this!' And it's so cute. She really enjoys it."

A Starry Night wraps Jan. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.