Lend A Hand

One look at the devastation in Venezuela and it seems overwhelming. What can one person do? There’s strength in number with groups from all over Florida helping in person or collecting funds to help the victims of the earthquakes in Venezuela.
Just some of those are the Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce working with the Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce in Miami and other organizations to coordinate relief efforts.
If you want to check them out yourself and see what they need, there’s CRS, Samaritan’s Purse, Project Hope, and International Federation of the Red Cross. In the case of all disasters like we’ve been through ourselves, check out https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.
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