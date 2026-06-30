Lend A Hand

One look at the devastation in Venezuela and it seems overwhelming. What can one person do? There’s strength in number with groups from all over Florida helping in person or collecting funds to help the victims of the earthquakes in Venezuela.

VENEZUELA-EARTHQUAKE Rescue dog 'Tsunami' receives hydration after long hours of work in Caraballeda, La Guaira State, Venezuela on June 28, 2026, following twin earthquakes. Thousands of rescuers, relatives and volunteers dig day and night through mounds of concrete to find survivors of the earthquakes that struck Venezuela more than three days ago, leaving nearly 1,500 dead and tens of thousands missing. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP via Getty Images) (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

Just some of those are the Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce working with the Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce in Miami and other organizations to coordinate relief efforts.

If you want to check them out yourself and see what they need, there’s CRS, Samaritan’s Purse, Project Hope, and International Federation of the Red Cross. In the case of all disasters like we’ve been through ourselves, check out https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.

The Dove Daily Update

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