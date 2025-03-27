Legal 'Mayhem' for Lady Gaga: Surf & lifestyle brand sues singer for trademark infringement

Lady Gaga's album title and logo are evidently causing Mayhem for a surfboard company — and it's suing.

The surf and lifestyle brand, called Lost, is accusing Gaga of trademark infringement. In its complaint, obtained by ABC News, the company states that it's been using the name "Mayhem" for its apparel and products since 1988, because "Mayhem" is the nickname of one of the company's co-founders. The company registered it as a trademark in 2015.

The issue, the complaint notes, is that Gaga has also been selling apparel and merch under the name Mayhem, to go along with her #1 album. To add insult to injury, Lost claims that the "Mayhem" logo Gaga is using on her merch is "a nearly identical design" to its own. Lost states that it has requested Gaga cease and desist from using the logo, but she has "failed to comply."

Lost claims that Gaga's use of the logo "has caused, and continues to cause, grave and irreparable damages." The company claims that Gaga is trying to "deceive, mislead and confuse customers and the public" into believing that it's either associated with Gaga's merch, album and tour, or that it approved the products.

Lost is asking the court to grant it damages and attorney's fees, not to mention the profits Gaga's made from her Mayhem merch. It also wants the court to stop Gaga from using the logo.

In a statement, Gaga's attorneys told ABC Audio, "Lady Gaga's Mayhem soared to #1 and shattered records, a testament to her unmatched talent and global impact. It's disappointing—but hardly surprising—that someone is now attempting to capitalize on her success with a baseless lawsuit over the name Mayhem. This is nothing more than an opportunistic and meritless abuse of the legal system."

