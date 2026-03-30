Leave Only Memories Behind

You know what to do when you hit the beach - take all the trash to a bin, and only leave memories behind. Same thing applies to all those plastic Easter eggs.

Don’t just toss them in the trash, why not be a part of giving them new life with the Keep Pinellas Beautiful (KPB)Plastics Fabrication recycling opportunity!

They will take and create some very unique items, like coasters, sunglasses, or even “plastic poetry.” Please make sure (like you do with all recyclables) that all the eggs are clean, dry, and free of any labeling, tape, or goodies.

So let’s keep even more plastic waste out of our local landfills and contribute to a more circular economy. Drop-off appointments are available at our office Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. To schedule your visit, please email volunteer@kpbcares.org or call 727-533-0402.

The Dove Daily Update

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