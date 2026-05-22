Leading nominee Taylor Swift is skipping the American Music Awards

If you hoped that Taylor Swift might announce something during the American Music Awards on Monday, you're out of luck: People reports that the singer will not be attending the show, despite being the lead nominee.

Taylor's up for eight nominations, including artist of the year and album of the year for The Life of a Showgirl. She already has 40 AMAs on her trophy shelf, making her the most-awarded artist in the show's history.

As People notes, if Taylor sweeps all the categories in which she's nominated, she'll tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the artist with the most wins in a single year.

As previously reported, Queen Latifah will host the show live from Las Vegas on Monday night; it will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

In the past, Taylor has announced new albums on award shows, though not the AMAs. She revealed at the 2024 Grammys that she was dropping The Tortured Poets Department and announced the upcoming release of Midnights at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

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