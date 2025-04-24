The Latest Info To Go

It's the end of the line for now, for the Cross Bay Ferry. Photo Cross Bay Ferry.

The Cross Bay Ferry announced they will stop early at the end of the month, no word of if it will be back. It’s all about a contract dispute.

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost game one to the Florida Panthers 6-2; game two is 6:30 pm tonight. The series will then shift to Sunrise with Game 3 slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 26th. More from sports with the NFL draft getting underway today.

Ann-Ventures Walk to Defeat ALS

Join Ann Kelly for the Walk To Defeat ALS - Greater Tampa Bay Saturday, April 26th in Safety Harbor Waterfront Park at 9 am. Samantha Schneider, Senior Manager, Development for the Florida ALS Association joins Ann to tell us more. Hear the full podcast online or on the app (use cut from Samantha).

It’s the final week for the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on Clearwater Beach. The annual sand sculpting festival runs through Sunday.

Ann-Ventures Happy Anniversary to the Sunscreen Film Festival!

The Sunscreen Film Festival runs from Thursday to Sunday, April 27. Of the 224 features, documentaries and shorts screening this year, 74 were made in Florida and 42 were made in the Tampa Bay area. Festival passes and tickets for individual screenings are available at sunscreenfilmfestival.com.

The Dove Daily Update

