The Latest Info To Go

Dove Daily Update It's the end of the line for now, for the Cross Bay Ferry. Photo Cross Bay Ferry.
By Ann Kelly

The Cross Bay Ferry announced they will stop early at the end of the month, no word of if it will be back. It’s all about a contract dispute.

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost game one to the Florida Panthers 6-2; game two is 6:30 pm tonight. The series will then shift to Sunrise with Game 3 slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 26th. More from sports with the NFL draft getting underway today.

Ann-Ventures Walk to Defeat ALS

Join Ann Kelly for the Walk To Defeat ALS - Greater Tampa Bay Saturday, April 26th in Safety Harbor Waterfront Park at 9 am. Samantha Schneider, Senior Manager, Development for the Florida ALS Association joins Ann to tell us more. Hear the full podcast online or on the app (use cut from Samantha).

It’s the final week for the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on Clearwater Beach. The annual sand sculpting festival runs through Sunday.

Ann-Ventures Happy Anniversary to the Sunscreen Film Festival!

The Sunscreen Film Festival runs from Thursday to Sunday, April 27. Of the 224 features, documentaries and shorts screening this year, 74 were made in Florida and 42 were made in the Tampa Bay area. Festival passes and tickets for individual screenings are available at sunscreenfilmfestival.com.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!