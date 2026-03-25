Lady Gaga in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'? Anne Hathaway plays coy

Lady Gaga arrives at Milan airport after 2 days of the filming of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' on Oct. 11, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images)

While it was reported last year that Lady Gaga would appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the movie's star is keeping her mouth shut on that topic.

In a video for Harper's Bazaar, Anne Hathaway is asked, "Can you confirm or deny a Lady Gaga cameo?"

"Who?" she responds, laughing. She then adds, "Oh, I know her, she was so good in A Star Is Born. Oh my gosh. Can you believe that somebody can be so talented? It just blows one's mind."

It would appear Anne is just playing coy, since Gaga was photographed reportedly leaving the movie's set in Milan last year.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters May 1. In addition to Anne, the returning cast includes Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.