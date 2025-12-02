Lady Gaga reveals the concert that had her ‘losing my mind’

Lady Gaga is known for her elaborate stage productions, but they may never have happened if she hadn't seen a performance by the Goo Goo Dolls when she was young.

The "Bad Romance" singer recently sat down with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert to answer his Colbert Questionnaire. She revealed that she was blown away by a certain aspect of her very first concert, which featured a performance by the "Iris" singers.

“They had snow and I was losing my mind,” Gaga said. “It was my first experience with, like, production in an arena. I was crying.” She added, “My mother was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’”

Gaga also revealed during the questionnaire that her favorite smell is her fiancé Michael Polansky's neck, noting that he doesn't wear cologne. Said Gaga, "I actually don't like cologne. That's my least favorite" smell.

Elsewhere Gaga shared that if she could only listen to one song for the rest of her life, she'd chose John Lennon's iconic tune "Imagine."

Gaga, who was raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, notes, “I grew up very close to the John Lennon memorial, so that has, like, a significance to me.” She was likely referring to Strawberry Fields in New York's Central Park, which features a mosaic memorial with the word “Imagine” in the center.

Finally, when asked to describe the rest of her life in five words, she offered, "It's gonna be great, hopefully."

