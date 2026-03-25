Lack Of Rain Leads To Increased Watering Restrictions

The drought is getting worse, so watering restrictions are changing once again.

From our weather partners at Fox 13, we must now limit lawn watering to once a week, only between midnight and 4 am or between 8 pm and midnight.

There’s also plenty we can do in addition to saving water outside and you can take a look at those helpful hints, and also look into rebate programs that are available.

Stock photo of a child filling a glass of tap water. (Cavan Images/STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images)

And the next time you stop in for lunch and expect the usual glass of water to be on the table, that may change as well. I’ve heard that you have to ask, just one more way to save every drop.

Any ideas of your own to share? Tell us and tag us on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove.

The Dove Daily Update

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