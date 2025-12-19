Kylie Minogue scores coveted UK Christmas #1 with 'XMAS'

Every year in the U.K., many artists vie for the coveted "Christmas #1," the song that tops the official singles chart on Dec. 25. For the first time in her nearly 40-year career, Kylie Minogue can now claim that dinstinction.

Kylie, who's Australian, has been ruling the U.K. charts since the '80s, but a solo Christmas #1 had long eluded her. The changed this year wit "XMAS," an Amazon Music Original that's one of several new songs on the 10th anniversary edition of her album Kylie Christmas. The song has also charted in the U.S. this holiday season.

“It’s hard to put into words how special this feels. Being Christmas Number 1 really is the most wonderful gift!" Kylie told OfficialCharts.com. "I’m so thankful to everyone who’s been listening and sharing the love and I’m wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!”

Kylie is now the first female artist who's scored #1 hits in the U.K. across four different decades: the '80s, 90s, 2000s and 2020s. Overall, "XMAS" marks her first #1 single since 2003's "Slow."

Meanwhile, Wham!'s "Last Christmas," which held the Christmas#1 in 2023 and 2024, has to settle for #2, followed by Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" at #3.

