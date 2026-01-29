Know Before You Go

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tanner Flynn stands in shallow water near crashing waves as Hurricane Helene passes offshore on September 26, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Taking a dangerous chance shouldn’t be first on your list of things to do this weekend, so please don’t!

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Septembers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (Boxyray // Shutterstock/Boxyray // Shutterstock)

The first thing of course is the annual Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest on Saturday. Windy, cool conditions are predicted for the invasion and a possible gale force warning in the morning, so checking the Krewe’s social sites, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office along with the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast first is a necessity.

Dove Daily Update Metropolitan Ministries could use a helping hand

I’ll also post the latest on warming shelters and who needs volunteers and help. Metropolitan Ministries has already put out the call, and if you’re group needs help, tag me at @1055thedove.

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group