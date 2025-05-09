Keeping A Close Eye On The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast

Margaritaville at Sea Here are some more photos from Margaritaville at Sea. (sponsored)
By Ann Kelly

No one will question the need for rain with the ongoing drought, but some of the storms this weekend may be a problem.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from Fox 13 at this point will bring the best chances on Sunday (Mother’s Day) and especially from Monday.

Ann-Ventures Sunrise on Clearwater Beach (Ann Kelly)

But that doesn’t means the 40-50% rain chances can’t cause a problem for you. Keep the Dove app handy at @1055thedove for watches, warning and updates so you’ll know if it’s time to leave the beach.

Happy Mother’s Day from all of us on the Dove, and stay dry!

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!