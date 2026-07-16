ST. PETERSBURG, FL - APRIL 22: Ryan Vilade #26 of the Tampa Bay Rays scorers against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 22, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Rays Ryan Vilade and his dad James have had this mission for some time, and run the foundation, called Keeper of The Game.

Dove Daily Update Keeper of the Game Foundation

Ryan and James want to make sure the game they love is available to everyone. They want to give those with special needs and disabilities the chance to be a part of something unique and give them the kind of baseball experience that foster the growth of those individuals and their love of baseball. They formed the foundation in 2014, and if you’d like to be a part of it, please take a look. They’re What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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