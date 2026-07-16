The Rays Ryan Vilade and his dad James have had this mission for some time, and run the foundation, called Keeper of The Game.
Ryan and James want to make sure the game they love is available to everyone. They want to give those with special needs and disabilities the chance to be a part of something unique and give them the kind of baseball experience that foster the growth of those individuals and their love of baseball. They formed the foundation in 2014, and if you’d like to be a part of it, please take a look. They’re What’s Good in Tampa Bay!
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