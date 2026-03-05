Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful

Take a walk along Clearwater Beach, or down beautiful Bayshore Blvd around sunrise, and what do you see? Too much trash, carelessly tossed aside. But you may also see your neighbors on their morning walk, carrying bags to pick up the trash.

The rest of us need to pick up the pace! Do that with the Great American Cleanup this Saturday all across Tampa Bay. You can find the groups working together, or just friends getting together to make a difference.

Siesta Beach trashed Image courtesy Randy Reid/Facebook

Some beaches, by the way, have baskets right off the boardwalk they’d like you to make sure the only thing you leave behind are memories.

So sunrise to sunset, let’s keep it clean, Tampa Bay! It’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group