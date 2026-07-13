Keep Pinellas Beautiful Needs Your Vote Today

Keep Pinellas Beautiful has been nominated as the 2026 Taste of the Beaches Nonprofit Partner but it won’t happen without a little help from their friends, and that’s us.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Taste of the Beaches event, and KPB has been nominated. You can still vote for them for 2026 Taste Award to win a percentage of the proceeds. It means more than just recognition, your support helps them continue their mission to keep Pinellas County clean, green, and beautiful.

Dove Daily Update Voting ends today for Taste of the Beaches

Voting closes today, Monday, July 13th. Please take a moment to cast your vote today! Thank you for helping us make a difference in our community! To vote, just click here.

The Dove Daily Update

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