Keep It Clean

Heavy rains leave flooded streets, overwhelmed sewer drains Photo by: Kate Bostdorff
By Ann Kelly

I happen to live on a corner lot, with a large sewer drain. When it rains, my street floods in a hurry, and keeping that drain clear is critical. So there’s something I can do, and you can as well.

The city of Clearwater will give everyone who signs up get an orange cone, safety vest, rake and gloves to make sure the drains stay clear of debris. It’s a volunteer program and can help keep the flooding down in your neighborhood on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less, and you can sign up right now. Commit to a two-year period, helping and by being a good neighbor. you’ll be What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

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Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

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