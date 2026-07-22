Keep It Clean

I happen to live on a corner lot, with a large sewer drain. When it rains, my street floods in a hurry, and keeping that drain clear is critical. So there’s something I can do, and you can as well.

The city of Clearwater will give everyone who signs up get an orange cone, safety vest, rake and gloves to make sure the drains stay clear of debris. It’s a volunteer program and can help keep the flooding down in your neighborhood on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less, and you can sign up right now. Commit to a two-year period, helping and by being a good neighbor. you’ll be What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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