Katy Perry reflects on her '143' album and the past year

Katy Perry got a lot of criticism for her 143 album, which was released on Sept. 20, 2024. She took to Instagram Monday to reflect on the past year, which included the controversy over her working with Dr. Luke on the album and its relative underperformance, her much-criticized Blue Origin trip into space, her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom and her successful Lifetimes world tour.

Katy wrote, "143 to me was literally me saying I love you to my fans. Looking back now, I realize it has been all about reconnecting to my fans through these songs and through this wonderful tour that has given me the opportunity to see so many of you again and for the first time."

"We cats (and rats) have been through a rollercoaster, but wherever the ride took us, we have been together," she continued.

Katy goes on to say, "We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable. Let’s hope we get to evolve together for years to come and at the end of it all be proud and at peace with how we tried our best in this imperfect world."

Katy asks, "Do I love myself, finally? Well, I get the opportunity to answer that question anew every day. Today’s answer is yes. I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment. Proud of myself, proud of my fans and proud that I keep on swinging."

"Through my years in the spotlight, I have been beloved, tested and tried. That’s the journey," she concludes. "I am blessed to know that there’s always two sides to each coin, and I learn that even when I hit tails, somehow through it all, I keep making my wishes."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.