Justin Bieber thrills fans by stripping down his vocals — and himself

You never know what you're going to get on Justin Bieber's Instagram feed.

On Wednesday, the SWAG artist posted photos and videos of himself riding on a Segway wearing just a pair of tighty-whities. It's not clear when Justin went for the ride down the wooded road — on Monday he also posted a photo of himself in his undies, hanging out with friends. In the past he's posted photos of himself going swimming in his underwear.

While most fans seemed to enjoy the thirst trap, one wrote in the comment, addressing Justin's wife, "Hailey, take the phone away from your husband."

But Justin also did a different kind of stripping down, posting no less than seven different videos of himself in a karaoke room alone singing various tracks from new albums SWAG and SWAG II, including "Things You Do," "All the Way," "Speed Demon" and "Go Baby."

Fans praised Justin for letting them hear his "raw live vocals," and others wondered if the singer is prepping for a tour in support of his two albums. One wrote, "Plz go on tour, I have adult $$$ now." But another fan warned, "you all should know a tour will burn him out mentally.. we don’t need a tour we need Justin to be happy and healthy."

Justin's last tour, the Justice World Tour, started in February 2022 but was postponed, and later canceled, after 49 shows while Justin prioritized his health.

