Judge grants Ariana Grande permission to go after hackers who stole and sold her music

Ariana Grande attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 9, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande is about to confront the hackers who allegedly stole her music and videos.

In a Wednesday order obtained by ABC News, Judge Mark H. Epstein has granted Ariana permission to skip the usual waiting period and move ahead with discovery in the hacking case, meaning she can subpoena information that may help her identify the anonymous hackers.

"Given that there is no one to whom notice can be given anyway, it makes little sense to wait the 16 days," the judge wrote, adding that Ariana has "good cause" to do so. He noted that Ariana can't find out the identities of the alleged hackers "without this discovery, and therefore will never be able to serve defendants."

According to The Statesman, Ariana's team was concerned that the longer they waited to subpoena certain online platforms and third-party services connected to the alleged hacking activity, the more likely it would be to be deleted.

Ariana filed the lawsuit in July against the unnamed hackers, accusing them of invasion of privacy by breaking into online accounts of her collaborators — photographers, producers and others — and stealing songs, video footage and photos. The lawsuit further accused the alleged hackers of selling the content on the dark web.

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