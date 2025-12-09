Journey's Steve Perry auctioning items from his personal archives for charity

Steve Perry is once again dipping into his personal archives to help raise money for a good cause.

The original Journey frontman has announced a new holiday auction with over 90 pieces of signed personal memorabilia, including handwritten lyrics to Journey songs like "Separate Ways" and "Only The Young"; Perry's Diamond records, including one for Journey's 1980 album, Escape; test pressings; tour programs and vintage tour merch; and studio-used instruments.

There are also holiday-themed items, including signed promotional items and singles for Perry's holiday albums The Season and The Season 3, and a signed promotional guitar.

The auction, put on by Darkives Collectibles, will raise money for Gilead House, which helps unhoused single mothers and their children, many who are victims of abuse, rebuild their lives.

“I'm excited to once again open up my personal archives for this special Holiday auction and give the fans who have supported me through the years a chance to own a piece of my musical journey,” Perry says. “Every item in this collection comes directly from my personal archive. These pieces have been carefully stored for many years, and now I feel it's the right time to pass them on from my hands to yours, to be enjoyed, remembered and part of your own personal collections.”

The auction is open from now until Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. PT. More info can be found at DarkivesCollectibles.com.

Perry held a similar auction over the summer, which raised over $200,000 for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.