Josh Groban says 'GEMS' Las Vegas engagement is a 'great opportunity to stretch my wings'

From May 9 through May 17 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Josh Groban will present GEMS, an exclusive engagement that he says will give him the chance to do things he couldn't normally do on tour.

"The appeal for me of Vegas is that it gives you kind of a color palette of things that you can do that are very quintessentially Vegas," he explains. "From an artistic standpoint, you can craft something that you know is going to be for that venue and that venue only. And that's a lot of fun to put together."

In the past, Josh has done a residency-like series of shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall, which he says was good practice for what he's planning to do in Vegas.

"When you have a venue like Radio City Music Hall or The Colosseum, it's big and it's small at the same time," he notes. "You're in a theater ... you can see the person in the back row. And at the time, you've got this giant screen" that allows for some "wonderful visuals."

"We can raise and lower different screens in the front of the stage," he says. "It's gonna be cool."

As for doing a full residency, like Adele did at the Colosseum, he says it's been discussed, but he's never really been offered one. And he's fine with that.

"I'm not sure I'm the right kind of artist for any of these big hotels to have for a very, very long period of time," he says. "What I do is kind of niche. But for the time period that we get to do it, it really gives me a great opportunity to stretch my wings and to give those five audiences something they never had before."

