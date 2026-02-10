Josh Groban to return to Las Vegas for another round of 'Gems' residency

Josh Groban recently launched his Gems world tour, and after that he'll do a North American tour, which will keep him on the road through July. But it turns out he's also made plans for the fall.

Josh will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in October for another installment of his Gems residency, which he first staged last year. The shows will feature fan favorites from his catalog, as well as music from his new album, which is due in the spring.

Josh says in a statement, "Las Vegas has always been a place where music and spectacle meet, and I'm thrilled to bring Gems back to The Colosseum for this special run. These shows will celebrate the songs that have shaped my journey, along with a few surprises I can't wait to share."

A presale for Citi cardmembers starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT via citientertainment.com. A presale for fan club members starts Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Other presales run through Friday. On Saturday tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/JoshGrobanVegas.

VIP packages will also be available at WeAreSuper.com/joshgroban.

Josh's Gems world tour, which is currently visiting Asia, wraps in April. The North American tour, with special guest Jennifer Hudson, starts in June.

