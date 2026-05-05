Josh Groban explains why he got engaged at Disneyland: 'They really hooked me up'

The fact that Josh Groban proposed to his girlfriend, Natalie McQueen, at Disneyland may have left you wondering if Josh has some special connection to the Happiest Place on Earth. Turns out, it just happened to be a convenient location.

Speaking with the Canadian entertainment news show Etalk, Josh explained that he was planning to propose to Natalie, and it just so happened that he had to be in Disneyland to shoot some content "for work." He went on to say that as long as he was going to be there, he figured he'd bring his whole family along, and then called some friends at the park.

"I said, 'Hey, this is going to be a really special day for us anyway. Is there a spot that's maybe private, kind of special, that I could maybe pop the question?' And they said, truly, 'Leave it with us,'" Josh said.

The Disney team ended up placing flowers all around Snow White's wishing well to prepare the spot for Josh.

"They just set it up so beautifully for us," Josh said. "And so, because we'd had such a big day, she wasn't expecting it. So, it was just a nice surprise, and big ups to Disney, they really hooked me up."

Josh and Natalie posted photos of their special moment on April 21 with the caption, "MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!! Sharing this life with you is my happiest place, @nataliemcqueen."

If you want some details about the making of Natalie's engagement ring, its designer, Tiffany Chao, posted a video about it on Instagram, revealing that Josh picked the stone himself.

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