Josh Groban confirms North American tour with special guest Jennifer Hudson

After announcing international dates several weeks ago, Josh Groban has now confirmed that he'll also be performing in North America in 2026.

The singer's tour, featuring special guest Jennifer Hudson, starts June 2 in Montreal and is currently scheduled to wrap up July 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah. In a statement, Josh says, "Performing live has always been one of the greatest joys of my life, and getting to share these nights with Jennifer, someone I admire so deeply, makes it all the more special."

"These shows are going to be emotional, celebratory, and full of surprise," he continues. "I can't wait to see everyone this summer."

A presale starts Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. A dollar from every ticket sold will go to Josh's Find Your Light Foundation, which supports arts education for students.

Meanwhile, Josh's 2026 GEMS World Tour — his first international trek in 10 years — kicks off on Feb. 11 in Taipei, Taiwan, after one U.S. date in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.