Josh Groban announces 'Hidden Gems' album; listen to new song 'The Constant'

After offering his fans Gems earlier this year, Josh Groban is now treating them to Hidden Gems.

That's the name of a new compilation album due out Nov. 14. It features fan-favorite rare songs, many of which have never been on streaming platforms before. Josh calls it "a giant thank you to my fans for keeping these songs in their hearts my whole career."

The one new song on the album, "The Constant," was written with the songwriting duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the songs for The Greatest Showman, La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen.

Josh wrote on Instagram, "When we started writing I was talking a lot about how my incredible partner [Natalie McQueen] and I always say in times we can't control—of which there are many—'we have to be the constant.' I feel like this sentiment is so true in so many relationships, friendships and families."

He adds, "I'm so proud of this song and can't wait to sing it live for you one day. ... Thank you all for being the constant during 25 years of this crazy dream."

The songs on Hidden Gems include two tracks recorded for a limited-edition Hallmark Valentine's Day album, a song recorded for the movie Troy and a cover of Elton John's "Empty Sky."

Here's the track list:

"The Constant"

"Signs"

"Everything You Needed"

"The Mystery Of Your Gift" (featuring Brian Byrne and The American Boychoir)

"Smile"

"With You"

"My Heart Was Home Again"

"Konosaki No Michi"

"Remember" (with Tanja Tzarovska)

"Solo Esta Soledad" (with Arturo Sandoval)

"Empty Sky"

In other Josh Groban news, he's hosting the annual fundraiser for his Find Your Light Foundation Oct. 8 at New York's Lincoln Center. Joining him will be Ben Folds, Norah Jones, opera star Renée Fleming, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, singer and actor Jordan Fisher, and Sesame Street's Elmo and Ernie. The Find Your Light Foundation raises money for arts education programs.

