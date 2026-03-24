Joey Fatone-produced doc 'Boy Band Confidential' coming to Investigation Discovery

By now, most fans know that the boy band phenomenon of the late '90s and early 2000s had a dark side, and it's on display in a new documentary called Boy Band Confidential, part of Investigation Discovery's Hollywood Demons series. It streams April 13 and April 14 on ID.

*NSYNC's Joey Fatone is the executive producer of the doc, and he says in a statement, "Being in a boy band was one of the greatest experiences of my life but it also came with challenges we didn’t always understand at the time. This project gave all of us a chance to reflect, to be honest, and to share what really happened behind the spotlight."

Among those who tell their stories in the doc: Joey's bandmate Lance Bass; Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean; 98 Degrees' Nick Lachey and Jeff Timmons; Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman; LFO's Brad Fischetti; and O-Town's Ashley Parker Angel.

In the trailer, which Joey shared on Instagram, Ashley says, "I was sitting on the 38th-floor balcony of my New York apartment and I just thought about jumping off."

According to a press release, the doc delves into the "systemic exploitation" of boy band members, as well as "the pressures, the power struggles and the darker realities behind the scenes."

"Very excited about this project!!! a lot of stories some people know and some people don’t," Joey wrote on Instagram.

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