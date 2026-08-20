Jessica Simpson documentary headed to Netflix next year

Jessica Simpson attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson has been a reality TV star, singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman and bestselling author. Now she'll be a Netflix star.

A documentary about the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer is coming to the streamer in 2027. It's being directed by Joe Pearlman, who was behind the camera for documentaries on Lewis Capaldi and Robbie Williams.

One of the producers is Van Toffler, who was the head of MTV Networks when Jessica's reality show Newlyweds with her ex-husband Nick Lachey made the couple household names.

In her career, Jessica has sold more than 20 million records and headed up a fashion brand worth a billion dollars. Her 2020 memoir, Open Book, which became a New York Times bestseller, spilled the beans on her marriage to Nick, her relationship with John Mayer, her struggles with substance abuse and body image, her difficult childhood and more.

Jessica split with her second husband, Eric Johnson, in 2025. The couple share three children. That same year, she returned to recording with two EPs: Nashville Canyon -- Part 1 and Part 2.

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