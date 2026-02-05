Jelly Roll's sending his Grammy to jail

One of Jelly Roll's Grammys is going to jail.

The "Heart of Stone" hitmaker revealed his plans for his new trophies in an Entertainment Tonight interview alongside his fellow Star Search judges.

"I'm obviously going to keep one at the studio because that was my dream," he said, "and I think I'm going to give the second one to [Davidson] County Sheriff Daron Hall to put in the jail."

The 41-year-old has previously estimated he was in and out of lockup in Nashville about 40 times dating back to his teens.

Jelly won all three trophies he was up for at Sunday's Grammys, including best contemporary country album for Beautifully Broken, best country duo/group performance for "Amen" with Shaboozey and best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "Hard Fought Hallelujah" with Brandon Lake.

As for the remaining Grammy, Jelly's wife, Bunny XO, has claimed it.

"I'm getting one for sure, because I feel like I earned it," she told ET.

