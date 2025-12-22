James Taylor reveals 2026 touring plans

James Taylor performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on December 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for James Taylor)

James Taylor is sharing his 2026 tour plans with fans.

In a video posted on Instagram from a snowy New England, Taylor reveals that he will be hitting the road next year, giving fans an overview of where he'll be playing.

"It’s a wintery scene here in New England, and a beautiful day, but a cold one,” he says in the video. “We’re thinking about the spring. We’re thinking about going on the road," noting that they’ll be out west in California and Nevada in April.

"Then we’re gonna work our way back east and in June we’ll play a bunch of east coast gigs ending here in Western Massachusetts, at Tanglewood," he adds, referring to his already announced shows July 3 and 4 at the Lenox, Massachusetts, venue.

But Taylor’s not just bringing his show to the U.S.

"Then we’re gonna hop across the pond and play in Europe again, which I’m really anxious to, eager to do," he says, noting that he’ll be playing in Ireland, Scotland, England and Amsterdam.

"It’s gonna be a great spring and summer of touring for us and I’m really looking forward to getting back together," he concludes the post. "Come out and see us."

The post notes that exact tour dates will be announced in January.

