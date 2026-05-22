It’s A Top Ten Win For The Florida Aquarium

The wait is over and the news is good! The Florida Aquarium has once again earned national recognition as one of the top aquariums in the country, climbing to the #7 spot in USA TODAY’s 2026 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Dove Daily Update My favorite view at the Florida Aquarium in front of the big tank! (Ann Kelly WDUV)

There’s even more incredible news, as they are the only aquarium in Florida to make the prestigious list this year. It took a great deal of work to get here. The recognition comes during a period of continued growth and transformation for the Aquarium, including its multi-year $45 million expansion that is bringing new guest experiences and animal habitats to Tampa Bay. Following the successful debut of MORPH’D and The Tide Pool exhibit—which was ranked #5 Best New Attraction by USA TODAY—the Aquarium is preparing for the arrival of puffins next year, followed by California sea lions and an expanded African penguin habitat in 2028.

It’s a never-ending process and we’re so proud of this achievement. The Florida Aquarium is What’s Good In Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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