It’s A Longo Legacy Weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUN 24: Evan Longoria (3) of the Rays slaps his hands together after hitting a home run during the MLB regular season game between the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays on June 24, 2017, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This doesn’t happen often at the Trop, but the Tampa Bay Rays announced that tickets in the upper deck at Tropicana Field will be available for Longo’s Legacy Weekend honoring former Rays third baseman Evan Longoria.

What’s that all about? “Longo’s Legacy Weekend” will be Saturday and Sunday at Tropicana Field The Rays will take on the Seattle Mariners but part of that will be Evan inducted into the Rays Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony starting at 4 pm.

The next day on On July 12, the Rays will retire his No. 3 jersey. He’s in good company, alongside Wade Boggs’s 12, and Don Zimmer’s 66. Congrats, Longo!

The Dove Daily Update

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