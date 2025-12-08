It’s A Family Affair

If your heart hasn’t grown three sizes when you see Baker Mayfield pick up his little girl for a pre-game cuddle on the sidelines before the game, you need a session with The Grinch.

But it’s Baker’s devotion to his family and his community that has led to his nomination for the Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year Award as the Buccaneer’s nominee.

Baker and his wife Emily are expecting baby #2 soon and the two of them have embraced Tampa Bay from day one. The Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation began with their “Be the Ball” in Tampa even before he took his first snap as a Buccaneer.

In the last three years, that has meant nearly $600,000 for the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County to empower the next generation and enhance early childhood learning.

Congratulations and thanks for what you show us every day when it comes to being as gracious a winner, or even when we don’t. You are What’s Good in Tampa Bay.

