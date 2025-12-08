It’s A Family Affair

Baker Mayfield, Emily Wilkinson
New addition: Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Wilkinson (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By Ann Kelly

If your heart hasn’t grown three sizes when you see Baker Mayfield pick up his little girl for a pre-game cuddle on the sidelines before the game, you need a session with The Grinch.

But it’s Baker’s devotion to his family and his community that has led to his nomination for the Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year Award as the Buccaneer’s nominee.

Dove Daily Update Baker Mayfield is a dad! Photo @emilywmayfield

Baker and his wife Emily are expecting baby #2 soon and the two of them have embraced Tampa Bay from day one. The Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation began with their “Be the Ball” in Tampa even before he took his first snap as a Buccaneer.

In the last three years, that has meant nearly $600,000 for the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County to empower the next generation and enhance early childhood learning.

Congratulations and thanks for what you show us every day when it comes to being as gracious a winner, or even when we don’t. You are What’s Good in Tampa Bay.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!