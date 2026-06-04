It’s Easy Being Green On The Team

Who doesn’t love a walk along Bayshore Blvd, or in any of the city of Tampa Parks? But sometimes, we don’t treat our treasures as kindly as we should. This is where a possible new job is waiting for you.

The City of Tampa works with AmeriCorps and Tampa Parks & Recreation and is looking for motivated new members for the Green Team. You can apply at Tampa.gov/GreenTeam by July 6. What’s ever better? This is a paid gig made possible by @volunteerflorida and @americorps.

Dove Daily Update (Duke Energy)

You can work full or part-time and do cool things like like planting trees, be a part of the invasive species management, cleanups, sustainability advocacy, community engagement and education, and more.

Check it out today! It’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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