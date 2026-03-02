Is Harry Styles teasing a Netflix special?

Harry Styles' new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. is coming out Friday, and he is performing it that same night at a one-off show in Manchester, England. Some fans are convinced that Harry is filming the event for a Netflix special.

Billboards advertising the album have popped up in LA and London with the Netflix logo. One of those billboards has the words "Kiss All The Time" and "Disco, Occasionally" each spelled out to form a circle, with the Netflix "N" symbol in the middle. Some fans interpret this as spelling out O-N-O, the acronym to "One Night Only," which is how Friday's concert has been billed.

In addition, Men's Journal reports that fans have spotted a listing for a Netflix title named Disco. The thumbnail photo for it matches a picture in the photobook version of Harry's album. Among the items pictured in the photo are tomatoes. There's a red vinyl variant of the album called "Tomato," and fans who attended the listening parties received tomato seed packets.

What does it all mean? We'll just have to wait to find out. Meanwhile, a series of pop-up shops coinciding with the album release have been announced on Facebook, with "details to come." The stores will be open around the world; in the U.S., they're coming to Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, LA, Miami, New York, Phoenix and Seattle.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.