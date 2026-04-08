I woke up like this (in space): Artemis II crew reveals playlist

Every morning during their mission, the Artemis II crew has been woken up in their Orion spacecraft by a song of the Mission Control in Houston's choice. Now, you can get all those songs on one playlist.
"Each track was selected by the Moon crew continuing a tradition that started more than 50 years ago," the NASA Instagram account explains.
The playlist is updated and includes Wednesday's wake-up song: "Under Pressure" by Queen & David Bowie. The first song astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen heard was Young & Sick's cover of "Sleepyhead" by Passion Pit.
That was followed by:
John Legend: "Green Light (ft. Andre 3000)"
Freddy Jones Band: "In a Daydream"
Chappell Roan: "Pink Pony Club"
CeeLo Green: "Working Class Heroes (Work)"
Mandisa & TobyMac: "Good Morning"
Glass Animals & Denzel Curry: "Tokyo Drifting"
In the comments of the NASA post about the playlist, Glass Animals, best known for their #1 hit "Heat Waves," wrote, "this is the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life ever."
Young & Sick — the stage name of Dutch artist Nick van Hofwegen — wrote, "Thank you sooooo much for having me aboard!! My life will never be the same."
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